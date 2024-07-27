Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.53% of Steel Connect worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steel Connect

In other news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $83,706.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,087,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,646.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 22,976 shares of company stock worth $263,498 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Connect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STCN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,460. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 53.00% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

