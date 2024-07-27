Stephens Cuts Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Avidbank in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Avidbank Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVBH opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.69. Avidbank has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $22.00.

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avidbank will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

