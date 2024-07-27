Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 607.1% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

STPGF stock remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Steppe Gold has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

