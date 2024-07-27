Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $101.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Get Pentair alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PNR

Pentair Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,440,000 after buying an additional 131,745 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $173,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,191,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,601,000 after acquiring an additional 392,785 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.