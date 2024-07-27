Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,071 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,739% compared to the average daily volume of 80 call options.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,197,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Liebowitz purchased 197,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $232,929.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 396,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Lampen purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,197,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,452.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 428,644 shares of company stock worth $486,786. Corporate insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOUG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 964,280 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 423,875 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 365,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 209,393 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Douglas Elliman has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Elliman will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

