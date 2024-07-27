StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

