StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Haynes International stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $763.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Haynes International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 1,035.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,325,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.