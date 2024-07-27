StockNews.com Downgrades Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NYSE CVE opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.07. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

