StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

Shares of APDN opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $401,898.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.08. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $37.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. Analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

