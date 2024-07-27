StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.95.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

