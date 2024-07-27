StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Sirius XM from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.07.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

