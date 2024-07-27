Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.76 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 204.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,808 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after buying an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Walmart by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,454,000 after buying an additional 8,674,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,424,817. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,789,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $561.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

