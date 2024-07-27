Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Up 417.2% in July

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 417.2% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Subaru were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Subaru Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 165,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,194. Subaru has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.62.

About Subaru

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Subaru had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Subaru will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

