Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Argus increased their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $498.09 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $57,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 52.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

