Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sumco Trading Up 4.7 %

Sumco stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 79,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. Sumco has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Sumco had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $629.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumco will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

