Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the June 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSUMY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,382. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sumitomo has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

