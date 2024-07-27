Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,674,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,322 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $91,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.90. 216,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,330. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

