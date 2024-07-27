Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $12.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.04.

NOVA stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $996.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $56,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $66,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

