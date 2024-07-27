Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.05. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

