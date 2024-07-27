Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SDPI opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.05. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
