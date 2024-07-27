Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Down 51.3% in July

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the June 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down SEK 0.02 on Friday, hitting SEK 20.98. 9,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,493. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of SEK 15.80 and a 12-month high of SEK 22.84.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.04. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of SEK 1.68 billion. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Featured Articles

