Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in July

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the June 30th total of 492,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,533.5 days.

Symrise Stock Performance

Symrise stock remained flat at $121.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 676. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.42. Symrise has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

