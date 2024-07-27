Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in July

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the June 30th total of 492,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,533.5 days.
Symrise Stock Performance
Symrise stock remained flat at $121.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 676. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.42. Symrise has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $123.13.
About Symrise
