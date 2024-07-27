Synapse Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Synapse has a market capitalization of $87.22 million and $3.14 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,359,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

