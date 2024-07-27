Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Trading Down 1%

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80. 3,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 10,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.84.

Taiga Building Products Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.33. The stock has a market cap of C$426.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$393.63 million for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.

