Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,165,000 after buying an additional 521,456 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after buying an additional 264,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,764,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,116,000 after buying an additional 259,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. HSBC cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.96.

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $150.75. 1,359,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,057. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

