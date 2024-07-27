Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $10,089,200. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

