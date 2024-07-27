Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

TSHA has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

