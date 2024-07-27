TD Cowen Boosts Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $57.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus cut Bread Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.47.

NYSE BFH opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

