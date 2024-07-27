TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,385,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $110,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,889,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,934. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FTI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

