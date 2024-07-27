Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Update

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Técnicas Reunidas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNISF remained flat at $7.75 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. Técnicas Reunidas has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

About Técnicas Reunidas

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, designs and manages industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations, and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

