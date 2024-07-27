Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $474.57.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $421.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $394.20 and its 200 day moving average is $409.16. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

