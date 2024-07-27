Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.410-11.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.6 billion-$21.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.4 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.41-$11.12 EPS.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %
THC opened at $151.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $112.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.12.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
