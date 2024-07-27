Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.41-$11.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.6-$21.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.410-11.120 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $112.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.12.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $151.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.73. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $152.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

