Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.24.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

