Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Susquehanna

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $126.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

