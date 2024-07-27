TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Hits $109.58 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $109.58 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00041456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00014265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,431,495 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,386,778 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

