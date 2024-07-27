Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 373.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 9,088,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,597,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

