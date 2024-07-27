Texas Instruments’ (TXN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an underweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.64.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.78. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after buying an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

