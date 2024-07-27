The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 7.1 %

HIG stock traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average of $97.38. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $109.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.