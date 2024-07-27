The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Joint from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Joint Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of JYNT opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $214.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.60. Joint has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $17.82.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Joint had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $29.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Joint
The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
