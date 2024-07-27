The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Joint from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Joint by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Joint by 192.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Joint by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $214.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.60. Joint has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Joint had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $29.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

