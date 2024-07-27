The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in July

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SGPYY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,499. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.3001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

