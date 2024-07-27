The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,793 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $21,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,909 shares of company stock valued at $27,162,851 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,347. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.79.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

