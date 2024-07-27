The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $27,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,126,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,567,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,141. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

