Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Hits $2.31 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $460.10 million and $2.31 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00042182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,627,533,499 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

