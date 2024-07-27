THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.75. 14,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 16,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

THK Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Get THK alerts:

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. THK had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $573.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that THK Co., Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.