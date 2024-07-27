Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in July

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS THMG remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile
