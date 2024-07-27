Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, an increase of 503.2% from the June 30th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 49.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tian Ruixiang Trading Down 14.7 %

Tian Ruixiang stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,398. Tian Ruixiang has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

