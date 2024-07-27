Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Short Interest Down 41.2% in July

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 91,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Tigo Energy Stock Up 7.6 %

TYGO stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.70. 13,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,828. Tigo Energy has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 18.48%. Analysts forecast that Tigo Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on Tigo Energy

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.