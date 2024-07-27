Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 4,541,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 25,724,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 36,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,891 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tilray by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tilray by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,242,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

