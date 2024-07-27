Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Down 42.1% in July

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

TKOMY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,275. Tokio Marine has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

