Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 950.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.03. 297,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

